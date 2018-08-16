Multi-Skilled Tradesperson Required

Multi-Skilled Tradesperson

We are seeking a Multi-Skilled Tradesperson to join our team at the Englefield Estate, a large and diverse rural Estate based near Theale, Berkshire. We are a progressive business, set within a thriving local community, where good stewardship is upheld. The successful candidate will need to demonstrate a wide breadth of building and maintenance experience, have excellent communication and organisational skills, create a professional first impression and work effectively as part of a team. This is a full time role and a competitive salary and benefits are offered.

To apply: please email your CV with a covering letter to Sara Ward

office@englefield.co.uk briefly outlining your suitability for the role,

including salary expectation, no later than Friday 31st August.

Job description available on request.

www.englefieldestate.co.uk