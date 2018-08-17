Chef de Partie Required

Chef de Partie

£22,500 per annum for working 48 weeks per year plus 23 days holiday

Downe House Independent Girls’ Boarding School (Ages 11-18)

Downe House, Cold Ash, Thatcham, Berkshire RG18 9JJ

A flexible, hardworking, reliable Chef de Partie is required to join an established friendly team in a busy thriving girls’ independent boarding school. We provide three meal services for approximately 1,000 people daily and School events.

You will have previous experience of working within a similar role, and ideally will be qualified to 706/1 and 706/2 or equivalent.

Benefits include uniform, meals on duty and pension scheme, plus a week off at Christmas and all Bank Holidays.

For further details or to apply, please visit www.downehouse.net > Jobs or alternatively

call 01635 204712 or email: recruitment@downehouse.net

Closing date: Noon on Tuesday 21 August 2018

We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and any offer of employment is subject to an Enhanced Disclosure Check (DBS) and satisfactory references.