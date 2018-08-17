Receptionist / Administrator Required

Receptionist/Administrator

Part-time, term time plus 9 weeks

We are currently looking for two part-time Receptionists to join our busy administration team. In these interesting and varied roles working for one of the leading girls’ independent boarding schools in the country, you will be meeting and greeting visitors, handling telephone enquiries, carrying out some administrative tasks and dealing with queries from girls, parents and staff. As the first point of contact for visitors to the School you will need a friendly, welcoming and professional approach, be well presented and have good communication and administration skills.

Morning Receptionist

£11,714 per annum

8.30am – 1.15pm, Monday to Friday term time, plus 9 weeks in the School holidays with reduced hours of 9.00am – 12.30pm

Afternoon Receptionist

£12,230 per annum

1.00pm – 6.00pm, Monday to Friday term time, plus 9 weeks in the School holidays with reduced hours of 12.30pm – 4.00pm

In return, we offer a pleasant working environment, generous pension scheme and on-site parking.

Both receptionists may also be requested to work occasional Saturday mornings during term time with additional pay.

For recruitment enquiries, please call 01635 204712.

To apply, please download an application form from www.downehouse.net > Jobs > Current Vacancies.

Closing date: Noon on Thursday, 30 August 2018.

We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and any offer of employment is subject to an Enhanced Disclosure Check (DBS) and satisfactory references.