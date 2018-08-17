Catering positions at Downe House

Downe House School

Flexible, hard-working, reliable staff are required to join an established team in a busy and thriving girls’ independent boarding school. We provide approximately 1000 meals daily as well as catering for School events. You will assist with all catering tasks within the department including front of house duties.

Chef de Partie

£22,500 per annum • Full-time • 48 weeks per year plus 23 days’ holiday

You will have previous experience of working within a similar role, and ideally will be qualified to 706/1 and 706/2 or equivalent.

Kitchen Porter

£17,297 per annum • Full-time • 37.5 hours per week, 7.00am – 3.00pm

25 days’ holiday plus Bank Holidays and a week off at Christmas. Uniform provided, free meals on duty, generous contributory pension scheme and good working conditions.

Catering Assistant

£6,348 per annum • Part-time, term time only • 17.5 hours per week, 5.00pm - 8:30pm

Uniform provided, free meals on duty, generous contributory pension scheme and good working conditions.

For recruitment enquiries, please call 01635 204712.

To apply, please download an application form from www.downehouse.net > Jobs > Current Vacancies.

Closing date: Noon on Thursday, 30 August 2018.

We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and any offer of employment is subject to an Enhanced Disclosure Check (DBS) and satisfactory references.