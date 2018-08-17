Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Plumber, Electrician and Painter/Decorator required

We are currently expanding our Estates Team and have opportunities for suitably qualified/experienced trades staff:

PLUMBER

ELECTRICIAN

PAINTER/DECORATOR

Applications from unqualified, but enthusiastic diy applicants are welcomed as we may consider offering an apprenticeship and training in these trades.

For further information, including the Job Descriptions, Further Particulars and how to apply, visit the College website: www.marlboroughcollege.org/vacancies.

To learn more about the College please explore our website. For all enquiries please contact the Recruitment team by phoning: 01672 892239 or emailing: recruitment@marlboroughcollege.org.

Closing date for applications: mid-day Monday 3 September, 2018.

Marlborough College aims to be an equal opportunities employer and follows recommended safe recruitment guidelines including Disclosure and Barring Services checks.

