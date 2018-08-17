Opportunities in the Domestic Services Team at Marlborough College

Maintenance Operative Required
Fri, 17 Aug 2018
Marlborough College
Interesting and exciting opportunities within our Domestic Services team.
BREAKFAST ASSISTANT (Term time Saturdays only)
HOUSE CLEANERS – 20 hours per week
HOUSE WARDROBE/ CLEANER – 20 hours per week
HANDYMAN – 25 hours per week
For further information, including the Job Descriptions,
Further Particulars and how to apply, visit the College
website: www.marlboroughcollege.org/vacancies.
To learn more about the College please explore our website.
For all enquiries please contact the Recruitment team by phoning: 01672 892239 or emailing: recruitment@marlboroughcollege.org.
Marlborough College aims to be an equal opportunities employer and follows recommended safe recruitment guidelines including Disclosure and Barring Services checks.
