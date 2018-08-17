Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Opportunities in the Domestic Services Team at Marlborough College

Marlborough College

Interesting and exciting opportunities within our Domestic Services team.

BREAKFAST ASSISTANT (Term time Saturdays only)

HOUSE CLEANERS – 20 hours per week

HOUSE WARDROBE/ CLEANER – 20 hours per week

HANDYMAN – 25 hours per week

For further information, including the Job Descriptions,

Further Particulars and how to apply, visit the College

website: www.marlboroughcollege.org/vacancies.

To learn more about the College please explore our website.
For all enquiries please contact the Recruitment team by phoning: 01672 892239 or emailing: recruitment@marlboroughcollege.org.

Marlborough College aims to be an equal opportunities employer and follows recommended safe recruitment guidelines including Disclosure and Barring Services checks.

 

 

