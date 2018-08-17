Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Catering Team Opportunities

Marlborough College

Interesting and exciting opportunities within our Catering team.

CATERING OPERATIONS MANAGER

COMMIS CHEF/APPRENTICE CHEF

KITCHEN PORTER

For further information, including the Job Descriptions, Further Particulars and how to apply, visit the College website: www.marlboroughcollege.org/vacancies.

To learn more about the College please explore our website. For all enquiries please contact the Recruitment team by phoning: 01672 892239

or emailing: recruitment@marlboroughcollege.org.

Closing date for applications: mid-day Monday 3 September, 2018.

Marlborough College aims to be an equal opportunities employer and follows recommended safe recruitment guidelines including Disclosure and Barring Services checks.

 

 

