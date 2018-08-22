Marketing Manager and Exec Assistant Required

Part-Time Theatre Technician Required
Wed, 22 Aug 2018
Deftli
Simple process management software everyone understands
Marketing Manager
Newbury, Berkshire
Reporting to the CEO, the new role of Marketing Manager will develop, lead and implement deftli’s marketing strategy. The ideal candidate will have the be creatively innovative; focused on client engagement, growth with proven core marketing skills and experience of working independently.
Executive Assistant
Newbury, Berkshire
The new role of Executive Assistant will provide executive administrative support to the CEO and as a core member of the team, this role will support a broad range of activities associated with a start-up business.
To apply and see further details please go to https://deftli.com/jobs
