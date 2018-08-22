Marketing Manager and Exec Assistant Required

Deftli

Simple process management software everyone understands

Marketing Manager

Newbury, Berkshire

Reporting to the CEO, the new role of Marketing Manager will develop, lead and implement deftli’s marketing strategy. The ideal candidate will have the be creatively innovative; focused on client engagement, growth with proven core marketing skills and experience of working independently.

Executive Assistant

Newbury, Berkshire

The new role of Executive Assistant will provide executive administrative support to the CEO and as a core member of the team, this role will support a broad range of activities associated with a start-up business.

To apply and see further details please go to https://deftli.com/jobs