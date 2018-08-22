Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Logistics Coordinator

This is an exciting opportunity to join a family run specialist courier company earning a competitive salary ( depending on experience ) in an office environment set in a beautiful rural location.

Salary 22k -25k

The successful candidate will need

  • Previous experience in an administrative role
  • High standard of literacy skills
  • Excellent inter-personal skills- dealing with clients as well as staff
  • Excellent telephone manner
  • Excellent working knowledge of word, excel and outlook
  • Good organisational, planning and time management skills
  • The ability to maintain a high level of confidentiality.
  • Good geographical knowledge of UK essential.

 

Please send your cv with a covering letter to Catherine Rennie

Catherine.rennie@forensiccouriers.co.uk

or tel 0845 1179007 / mob 07900 498177

 

