Logistics Coordinator

This is an exciting opportunity to join a family run specialist courier company earning a competitive salary ( depending on experience ) in an office environment set in a beautiful rural location.

Salary 22k -25k

The successful candidate will need

Previous experience in an administrative role

High standard of literacy skills

Excellent inter-personal skills- dealing with clients as well as staff

Excellent telephone manner

Excellent working knowledge of word, excel and outlook

Good organisational, planning and time management skills

The ability to maintain a high level of confidentiality.

Good geographical knowledge of UK essential.

Please send your cv with a covering letter to Catherine Rennie

Catherine.rennie@forensiccouriers.co.uk

or tel 0845 1179007 / mob 07900 498177