Customer Service Advisor required

Global Natural Food Ingredients company, based in Hungerford, is looking for:

x1 Full-time or x2 Part-time

Customer Services Advisor/s

A friendly, efficient person is required to provide the full range of Customer Services activities to all our customers in the UK, and to provide support to the Customer Service Manager and sales teams.

You will be working in a small team, and must show initiative, a good working attitude, responsibility, and the ability to work efficiently, with a personable telephone manner.

Previous customer service experience and/or knowledge of SAP would be advantageous, but  full training can be provided.

Please submit your CV, written reference and your full-time/part-time preference to

Linda Thomas at: gblrt@chr-hansen.com

No Agencies

Closing Date: Friday 14th September 2018

