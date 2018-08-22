Vacancies at The Watermill Theatre

Part-Time Theatre Technician Required
Wed, 22 Aug 2018
One of the country’s most successful regional theatres with a reputation for excellent customer care seeks two new team members. Positions available are:
BOX OFFICE ASSISTANT
to work 18 hours over two flexi days. Monday - Saturdays 9.45am – 7.45pm
Excellent communication and IT skills are essential.
ASSISTANT HOUSEKEEPER
to work a total of 9 hours a week. Mondays 7am – 12noon, Tuesdays 7am – 11am
Both positions require bank holiday and holiday cover
Apply sending your CV to:
Julie Pearson, Administration Secretary, The Watermill Theatre, Bagnor, Newbury RG20 8AE
Tel: 01635 45834 Email: admin@watermill.org.uk
We are committed to equality of opportunity for all and welcome applications from all sections of the community.
The Watermill is a registered charity no. 261430
