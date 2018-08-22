Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Vacancies at The Watermill Theatre

Production Last Name

Production@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

Mobile

Vacancies at The Watermill Theatre

One of the country’s most successful regional theatres with a reputation for excellent customer care seeks two new team members. Positions available are:

BOX OFFICE ASSISTANT

to work 18 hours over two flexi days. Monday - Saturdays 9.45am – 7.45pm
Excellent communication and IT skills are essential.

ASSISTANT HOUSEKEEPER

to work a total of 9 hours a week. Mondays 7am – 12noon, Tuesdays 7am – 11am

Both positions require bank holiday and holiday cover

Apply sending your CV to:

Julie Pearson, Administration Secretary, The Watermill Theatre, Bagnor, Newbury RG20 8AE

Tel: 01635 45834   Email: admin@watermill.org.uk

We are committed to equality of opportunity for all and welcome applications from all sections of the community.
The Watermill is a registered charity no. 261430

 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Man from Thatcham area killed in collision

Man from Thatcham area killed in collision

Travellers set up camp at Trinity School

Travellers set up camp at Trinity School

Man arrested on suspicion of modern slavery offences in Aldermaston

Four arrested in modern slavery operation

Two men arrested following fatal crash

Two men arrested following fatal crash

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33