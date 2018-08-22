Vacancies at The Watermill Theatre

One of the country’s most successful regional theatres with a reputation for excellent customer care seeks two new team members. Positions available are:

BOX OFFICE ASSISTANT

to work 18 hours over two flexi days. Monday - Saturdays 9.45am – 7.45pm

Excellent communication and IT skills are essential.

ASSISTANT HOUSEKEEPER

to work a total of 9 hours a week. Mondays 7am – 12noon, Tuesdays 7am – 11am

Both positions require bank holiday and holiday cover

Apply sending your CV to:

Julie Pearson, Administration Secretary, The Watermill Theatre, Bagnor, Newbury RG20 8AE

Tel: 01635 45834 Email: admin@watermill.org.uk

We are committed to equality of opportunity for all and welcome applications from all sections of the community.

The Watermill is a registered charity no. 261430