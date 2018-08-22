Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Recovery Worker Required

Recovery Worker Required

Richmond Fellowship

Recovery Worker

£17,706 with progression to £18,228

Newbury, Berkshire

 

As Recovery Worker, you will join the team at our West Berkshire Housing support service which offers 13 units of supported housing in Newbury to people living with mental health problems. We provide flexible support packages tailored to meet individual needs ranging from long term intensive support for up to 2 year to brief solution focused interventions. You’ll have a good understanding of mental health issues and experience of working with related services (or transferable skills). The ability to prioritise a busy workload, work well within a team and motivate and inspire others is also essential. Closing date: 29 August 2018.

For more details and to apply, visit jobs.recoveryfocus.org.uk

