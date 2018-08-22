Part-Time Theatre Technician Required

Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Theatre Technician (part-time)

£7,800 per annum • For September 2018

20 hours per week, Monday to Saturday, term time only

We are looking for a part-time Theatre Technician to support the Drama and AV & Productions Department with theatrical productions, concerts, live-streamed broadcasts and commercial events. A wide range of theatre experience would be desirable, as well as a flexible approach to working hours.

For further details or to apply, please visit

www.downehouse.net > Jobs or alternatively call the HR Department on 01635 204712.

Closing date: Noon on Thursday 6 September 2018

We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and any offer of employment is subject to an Enhanced Disclosure Check (DBS) and satisfactory references.

