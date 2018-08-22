Part-Time Theatre Technician Required

Theatre Technician (part-time)

£7,800 per annum • For September 2018

20 hours per week, Monday to Saturday, term time only

We are looking for a part-time Theatre Technician to support the Drama and AV & Productions Department with theatrical productions, concerts, live-streamed broadcasts and commercial events. A wide range of theatre experience would be desirable, as well as a flexible approach to working hours.

Closing date: Noon on Thursday 6 September 2018

