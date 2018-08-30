Teaching Assistants Required

Leading the Kennet School Academies Trust

KENNET SCHOOL

An Outstanding Academy

TEACHING ASSISTANTS

Term time only • 27.5 hours per week (9:00-3:30) • Salary range B £8.55 - £8.82 per hour

We have vacancies for Teaching Assistants to support pupils’ learning, to start in September 2018. We are looking for a number of colleagues to work within our SEN department and the Hearing Impaired Resource. For a suitably qualified and/or experienced candidate small group and individual literacy teaching will be available. (Appropriate remuneration would apply). The successful candidates will work alongside class teachers, supporting the work of individual pupils in mainstream lessons. You will need to enjoy working with children and have a flexible approach. A good general education, a pleasant personality and the ability to work as part of a team are key.

Kennet School is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expects all staff and volunteers to share this commitment, including being subject to a full DBS check.

Kennet is a highly oversubscribed and ambitious academy which seeks staff who are keen to contribute to the fuller life of the school.

To apply, please complete and submit the school application form.

Further information is available on the school website at www.kennetschool.co.uk or by telephoning the school on 01635 862121.

Closing Date: noon, Friday, 7 September 2018