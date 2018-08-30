Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Construction Positions Available

Construction Positions Available

AMCREST CONSTRUCTION LIMITED

Have permanent positions for:

ESTIMATOR, WORKING FOREMAN, CARPENTERS, BRICKLAYERS, GROUNDWORKERS & LABOURERS

Ideal candidates must have site experience, clean driving license, and a
comprehensive knowledge and understanding of the construction industry.

Suitable and appropriate qualifications are essential.

Attractive package offered to successful candidates.

Apply by email to Ben Penson: ben@amcrestconstruction.com  Tel: 01635 872288

