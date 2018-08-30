Construction Positions Available

Electronic Assembly Technicians and Inspectors required
AMCREST CONSTRUCTION LIMITED
Have permanent positions for:
ESTIMATOR, WORKING FOREMAN, CARPENTERS, BRICKLAYERS, GROUNDWORKERS & LABOURERS
Ideal candidates must have site experience, clean driving license, and a
comprehensive knowledge and understanding of the construction industry.
Suitable and appropriate qualifications are essential.
Attractive package offered to successful candidates.
Apply by email to Ben Penson: ben@amcrestconstruction.com Tel: 01635 872288
