Practice Manager Required

Well-established dental practice in Newbury, looking for an

experienced and enthusiastic Practice Manager

• Motivated and positive approach

• Team management/training

• Developing practice growth • Excellent organisation

• Time management • CQC implementation

• Strong computer skills • Good communication

• Experience with SOE • Manage costs and stock

Salary: Negotiable dependent upon experience

Please send CV to: drmerozbloom@gmail.com

