Two Medical Receptionists required

Thu, 06 Sept 2018
Eastfield House Surgery require
Two Medical Receptionists
12 or 15 hours/week
Ability to stay calm under pressure
Good keyboard skills – system training provided
Track record of confidentiality, flexibility, reliability
Confident communication skills – verbal and written
As a member of Eastfield House, you will be working in a friendly, supportive team with interesting and challenging responsibilities in an ever-changing environment.
For more details please contact Alison Ebbatson, our Reception Manager on 01635 41495 or
To apply please write or email with personal details or CV to:
Liz Pope, Practice Manager, Eastfield House Surgery, 6 St. Johns Road, Newbury RG14 7LW
Closing date: Fri 28th September 2018
