Two Medical Receptionists required

Eastfield House Surgery require

Two Medical Receptionists

12 or 15 hours/week

Ability to stay calm under pressure

Good keyboard skills – system training provided

Track record of confidentiality, flexibility, reliability

Confident communication skills – verbal and written

As a member of Eastfield House, you will be working in a friendly, supportive team with interesting and challenging responsibilities in an ever-changing environment.

For more details please contact Alison Ebbatson, our Reception Manager on 01635 41495 or

To apply please write or email with personal details or CV to:

Liz Pope, Practice Manager, Eastfield House Surgery, 6 St. Johns Road, Newbury RG14 7LW

lizpope@nhs.net

Closing date: Fri 28th September 2018