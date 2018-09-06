Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Two Medical Receptionists required

Production Last Name

Production@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

Mobile

Two Medical Receptionists required

Eastfield House Surgery require

Two Medical Receptionists

12 or 15 hours/week

Ability to stay calm under pressure

Good keyboard skills – system training provided

Track record of confidentiality, flexibility, reliability

Confident communication skills – verbal and written

As a member of Eastfield House, you will be working in a friendly, supportive team with interesting and challenging responsibilities in an ever-changing environment. 

For more details please contact Alison Ebbatson, our Reception Manager on 01635 41495 or

To apply please write or email with personal details or CV to:

Liz Pope, Practice Manager, Eastfield House Surgery, 6 St. Johns Road, Newbury RG14 7LW

lizpope@nhs.net

Closing date: Fri 28th September 2018

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

A4 closed following crash - updated

A4 closed following crash

Hermitage man admits to possessing child pornography

Hermitage man admits to possessing child pornography

Fire breaks out at Aldermaston industrial estate

Fire breaks out at Aldermaston industrial estate

Thatcham drink-driver was almost four times limit

court gavel

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33