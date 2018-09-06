Events Co-ordinator Required

Arlington Manor, Snelsmore Common, Newbury RG14 3BQ

www.maryhare.org.uk

Events Co-ordinator

£20,541 FTE (£15 per hour for attendance at events when required)20 hours per week (flexibility with these hours is a must)

An opportunity has arisen to appoint a highly motivated and effective Events Co-ordinator in our Mary Hare Services. Our Primary School, Mill Hall in Greenham Common also serves as a stunning wedding venue along with hosting other events such as private parties and dinners etc.

This exciting post will work closely with the Business Manager and internal teams to provide the highest standard of events management. The successful candidate will be expected to show prospective clients around Mill Hall and demonstrate an in-depth knowledge of the building.

Viewings of Mill Hall will occur during evenings and weekends, therefore flexibility in working hours is essential.

You will:

• Have great administration skills.

• Love providing a top-level service and meeting and talking with new people.

• Be self-managing with a ‘can do’ attitude.

• Be highly organised and accurate in everything you do.

• Have a clean driving license.

To apply for this position, please visit www.maryhare.org.uk/about-us/jobs

Closing date: 21 September 2018

Please note that without a completed Mary Hare application form, we will be unable to advance your application to the next stage.

By applying for any roles at Mary Hare, you are agreeing to the terms of our Privacy Policy which can be found on our school website.

Mary Hare is committed to safeguarding children and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expects all staff and volunteers to share this commitment.We will ensure that all our recruitment and selection practices reflect this commitment. All successful candidates will be subject to Disclosure along with other relevant employment checks.

Mary Hare is a registered charity: 1048386