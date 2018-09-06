Family Group Worker Required

Part–time Family Group Worker

Salary Scale 15-21 £16,868-£20,096

Pro rata 15hrs per week

(Mon, Tues & Wed). Term time only.

Home-Start West Berkshire is a charity committed to promoting the welfare of families with young children.

We are seeking an enthusiastic Family Group Worker to run three of our family groups. You will be required to plan & prepare sessions including creative play for children. Parenting skills and an understanding of the needs of vulnerable/disadvantaged families is essential along with good communication skills.

DBS (enhanced level) check will be required.

Closing date for applications: 21st September 2018

Interviews to be held: Week beginning 1st October 2018.

For an application pack please contact: Clare Watkins

Home-Start West Berkshire. Broadway House,

4/8 The Broadway, Newbury RG14 1BA

T: 01635 760310 E: office@home-startwb.org.uk

Home-Start West Berkshire is committed to equal opportunities.

Reg Charity No: 1111171