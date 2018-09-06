Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Head Gardener Required

Head Gardener Required

Experienced and Dynamic Head Gardener

required to manage well-established prestigious garden near Newbury

Applicant should have horticultural qualification and/or have extensive experience at Senior or Head Gardener level. Strong horticultural knowledge and ’can do attitude’ required.

Two days per week, flexible. Pay according to experience.

Apply with CV to: dragonflygardens@btinternet.com

