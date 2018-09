Temporary Warehouse/Production work

Food producer Atkins and Potts has production, labelling

and packing work available from 1 October 2018 until

30 November 2018. Monday to Friday, 7.30am – 4.00pm.

Based in a rural location [RG20 0PW] so own transport needed.

E: info@atkinsandpotts.co.uk T: 01635 254 249