Graduate Electronics Development Engineer required

Graduate Electronics Development Engineer

Salary £22,000 - £26,000

Radamec Control Systems is a leading supplier of electronic marine and environmental systems. We are seeking a Graduate Electronics Development Engineer to join our Newbury based engineering department in development of new and existing products. This is an excellent opportunity for a recent graduate, with a flexible approach and a willingness to learn. The successful candidate will be a self-starter with good academic results, sound knowledge and interest in electronic engineering. Excellent problem-solving skills are essential, as is the ability to work well both independently and as part of a team.

For more details and to apply visit: www.radamec-controls.co.uk

No Agencies