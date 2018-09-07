Graduate Electronics Development Engineer required

Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Graduate Electronics Development Engineer

Salary £22,000 - £26,000

Radamec Control Systems is a leading supplier of electronic marine and environmental systems. We are seeking a Graduate Electronics Development Engineer to join our Newbury based engineering department in development of new and existing products. This is an excellent opportunity for a recent graduate, with a flexible approach and a willingness to learn. The successful candidate will be a self-starter with good academic results, sound knowledge and interest in electronic engineering. Excellent problem-solving skills are essential, as is the ability to work well both independently and as part of a team.

For more details and to apply visit: www.radamec-controls.co.uk

