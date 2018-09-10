Newbury News Limited

Newspaper house, Faraday Road, Newbury, Berkshire RG14 2DW

ACCOUNTS ASSISTANT (Full-time position)

ARE YOU:

Reliable? Conscientious? Flexible?

Working as part of the Accounts department, the job entails;

Processing sales invoicing and receipts, reconciling to revenue reports

Producing customer statements, chaser letters and calling some customers

Collection of all sales ledger outstanding balances

Raising credit notes and various miscellaneous sales invoices

Entry and allocation of cheques and BACS payments

Banking of cash and cheques

Processing credit card payments, reconciling with systems balance

Assisting in all other areas of the department

YOU WILL RECEIVE:

Fun working environment

5 weeks holiday + bank holidays per year

Working Monday to Friday

Training will be provided

Support for study of AAT, if required

If this sounds like the job for you please apply in writing

with a copy of your CV and current salary to

Mia Horn, Financial Controller or e-mail:

mia.horn@newburynews.co.uk

Closing date for applications: Midday Monday 24th September 2018

The NN Group promotes equal opportunities