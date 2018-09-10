Administrator

Salary circa £18,070 per annum

37 hours per week

Based at Swanswell Newbury, West Berkshire

Job Ref: 824

The General Administrator is responsible for providing effective admin support to teams and colleagues across Swanswell, so the organisation can work well and do well.

As part of an admin team, you’ll need to be a team player as well as being able to work on your own initiative. You’ll need excellent communication skills as you’ll be providing a welcoming and informative front of house and telephone service to all of our customers. The role will also include a high level of prescription administration, including the generation of prescriptions, so attention to detail is key.

You’ll need to have good writing and computing skills, and be able to work confidently with all Microsoft programs. You’ll also need to have excellent communication skills and the ability to work to strict deadlines. We need someone who’s organised and efficient to ensure the day to day workload is managed effectively.

Unfortunately we are unable to accept CVs.

To download an application form please visit www.cranstoun.org

Closing date: Wednesday 19 September 2018.

We welcome applications from all sections of the community. Working towards equality.