Mon, 10 Sept 2018
Leading the Kennet School Academies Trust
An Outstanding Academy
37 hours per week (8:30 - 4:30), term time only plus five occasional days
Salary range £8.55 to £8.82 per hour
Kennet School is a dynamic, exciting and challenging place in which to work.
We are looking for a highly motivated, exceptional individual to take on the role of behaviour support worker. You need to have extremely high expectations to ensure all pupils achieve to the best of their ability. Day to day work would involve personal support and challenge for our pupils, specific interventions and liaison with subject teachers and sometimes with external agencies, working with pupils who face a range of behavioural and educational needs.
Kennet School is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and
young people and expects all staff and volunteers to share this commitment, including being subject to a full DBS check.
To apply, please complete and submit the school application form to Ms G Rigg, Deputy Head. For further information:
www.kennetschool.co.uk or 01635 862121
Closing Date: noon, 20 September, 2018
