Administration Assistant Required

WOOLTON HILL JUNIOR SCHOOL
Near Newbury RG20 9XE

ADMINISTRATION ASSISTANT

Permanent contract, part time, term time only (39 weeks)

Mon & Tues 8.30am-4.00pm (½ lunch break – 14hrs p/w)

Salary: scale B - £16,905 (FTE)

Start Date: October 2018

Closing date: Friday 28th September 2018 12 noon

Interview date: Thursday 4th October 2018

Please email: adminoffice@whjs.hants.sch.uk

or call: 01635 253364 for an application pack.

All successful candidates will be subject to a Disclosure and Barring Check as well as other relevant pre-employment checks.

 

