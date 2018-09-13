Administration Assistant Required

Tyre Fitter / Brake Technician Required
Thu, 13 Sept 2018
WOOLTON HILL JUNIOR SCHOOL
Near Newbury RG20 9XE
ADMINISTRATION ASSISTANT
Permanent contract, part time, term time only (39 weeks)
Mon & Tues 8.30am-4.00pm (½ lunch break – 14hrs p/w)
Salary: scale B - £16,905 (FTE)
Start Date: October 2018
Closing date: Friday 28th September 2018 12 noon
Interview date: Thursday 4th October 2018
Please email: adminoffice@whjs.hants.sch.uk
or call: 01635 253364 for an application pack.
All successful candidates will be subject to a Disclosure and Barring Check as well as other relevant pre-employment checks.
