Senior Project Development & Funding Officer Required

Senior Project Development & Funding Officer

North Wessex Downs Area of

Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB)

£30,756-£33,136 pa

Closing date: 2nd October 2018

We’re looking for an experienced individual to join our small, friendly team based near Hungerford, Berkshire. The government review of National Parks and AONBs has created an exciting opportunity to develop landscape management and ensure the AONB designation will deliver for 21st century post-Brexit Britain. You will develop and manage partnerships, secure match funding and in-kind support to deliver environmental projects.

