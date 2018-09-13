Senior Project Development & Funding Officer Required

Tyre Fitter / Brake Technician Required
Thu, 13 Sept 2018
Senior Project Development & Funding Officer
North Wessex Downs Area of
Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB)
£30,756-£33,136 pa
Closing date: 2nd October 2018
We’re looking for an experienced individual to join our small, friendly team based near Hungerford, Berkshire. The government review of National Parks and AONBs has created an exciting opportunity to develop landscape management and ensure the AONB designation will deliver for 21st century post-Brexit Britain. You will develop and manage partnerships, secure match funding and in-kind support to deliver environmental projects.
For more details and to apply please visit http://jobs.wiltshire.gov.uk
