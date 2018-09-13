Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Community Services Manager Required

Community Services Manager Required

Community Services Manager

Salary: £36,153 per annum

The Community Services Manager will have responsibility for the delivery and improvement of services by the Town Council including parks, playgrounds, cemeteries, allotments, public toilets, the Town Market and the Town Hall. They will also manage the Community Services Team.

We are looking for an experienced people and services manager, with a straightforward attitude to service delivery and a positive, solution-focused approach.

The application form and all other details of the post are available on the Council’s website:
www.newbury.gov.uk

For more information please contact Hugh Peacocke, Chief Executive officer, on 01635 780202

The closing date for receipt of applications is: Thursday 10th October 2018

 

Newbury Town Council is committed to continuing to make Newbury a better place to live, work and visit.

 

