Teacher of Science and Teacher of Music required

Teacher of Science

Maternity cover • Start date: 28 October 2018

We are looking for an experienced Science Teacher to join Mary Hare School on a fixed term contract of up to a year. The ideal candidate will have an understanding of the current curriculum issues in Science and be committed to the use of ICT to enhance the teaching and achievements in Science. The post holder will ideally be able to teach A Level, GCSE and Key Stage 3 to all abilities.

Teacher of Music

Maternity cover • Start date: 28 October 2018

We are looking for an experienced Music Teacher to join Mary Hare School on a fixed term contract of up to a year. The ideal candidate will teach music and music technology across the 11-18 age range.

