Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Personal Assistant to the Deputy Heads

Production Last Name

Production@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

Mobile

Personal Assistant to the Deputy Heads

Moulsford Boy’s Prep School

PERSONAL ASSISTANT TO THE DEPUTY HEADS

Required for January 2019

Moulsford Prep School is seeking to appoint a Personal Assistant to give administrative and logistical support to the Deputy Head - Academic and the Deputy Head - Pastoral of this thriving all boys’ school. You will possess excellent organisational and IT skills, be a first-class communicator, enjoy working with people and have a good sense of humour.

A very competitive salary and package is on offer. The School recognises the importance of creating the right work/life balance, of nurturing and developing staff, and creating a community.

The School will invest in an ongoing comprehensive training programme for the PA to the Deputy Heads.

A full job description, details about Moulsford and an application form can be found at:

www.moulsford.com/information/career-opportunities

Email: pa.registrar@moulsford.com • Tel: 01491 651438

Closing date: Tuesday 25th September 2018

MOULSFORD-ON-THAMES, OXON OX10 9HR

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Newbury town centre roads to close for six weeks

Newbury town centre roads to close for six weeks

“We shall miss her smile and laugh and our world will be a quieter place without her”

“We shall miss her smile and laugh and our world will be a quieter place without her”

Man charged with murdering woman in Theale

Man charged with murdering woman in Theale

Two Newbury companies to relocate to business park

Two Newbury company's to relocate to business park

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33