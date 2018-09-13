Moulsford Boy’s Prep School

PERSONAL ASSISTANT TO THE DEPUTY HEADS

Required for January 2019

Moulsford Prep School is seeking to appoint a Personal Assistant to give administrative and logistical support to the Deputy Head - Academic and the Deputy Head - Pastoral of this thriving all boys’ school. You will possess excellent organisational and IT skills, be a first-class communicator, enjoy working with people and have a good sense of humour.

A very competitive salary and package is on offer. The School recognises the importance of creating the right work/life balance, of nurturing and developing staff, and creating a community.

The School will invest in an ongoing comprehensive training programme for the PA to the Deputy Heads.

A full job description, details about Moulsford and an application form can be found at:

www.moulsford.com/information/career-opportunities

Email: pa.registrar@moulsford.com • Tel: 01491 651438

Closing date: Tuesday 25th September 2018

MOULSFORD-ON-THAMES, OXON OX10 9HR