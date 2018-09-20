Chefs required at The Royal Oak, Yattendon

MAPPING ASSISTANT and CROP APPLICATIONS ADVISOR required
Thu, 20 Sept 2018
The Royal Oak
YATTENDON
requires
SENIOR CHEF DE PARTIE package to £28k
CHEF DE PARTIE package to £25k
for its
BRAND NEW KITCHEN
featuring
ROTISSERIE, ARGENTINE PARILLA GRILL & PIZZA OVEN
We are about to complete an amazing extension, for which we are looking to build a new team.
The incredible, glass fronted, 50 seat orangery will feature as its centrepiece a state of the art kitchen, with rotisserie, parilla and pizza oven.
The kitchen is headed by the immensely talented Nick MacGregor, who has an unrivalled flair & passion for food, and an uncanny ability to teach, train & develop his team.
So, if you would like :
And you have :
Then we would love to hear from you, and hope that you can be part of this incredibly exciting new chapter to our story
01635 201325
