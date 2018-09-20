Chefs required at The Royal Oak, Yattendon

The Royal Oak

YATTENDON

requires

SENIOR CHEF DE PARTIE package to £28k

CHEF DE PARTIE package to £25k

for its

BRAND NEW KITCHEN

featuring

ROTISSERIE, ARGENTINE PARILLA GRILL & PIZZA OVEN

We are about to complete an amazing extension, for which we are looking to build a new team.

The incredible, glass fronted, 50 seat orangery will feature as its centrepiece a state of the art kitchen, with rotisserie, parilla and pizza oven.

The kitchen is headed by the immensely talented Nick MacGregor, who has an unrivalled flair & passion for food, and an uncanny ability to teach, train & develop his team.

So, if you would like :

A genuine work/life balance

To be taught by the very best

To learn, grow & progress within a young, dynamic team

And you have :

flair, creativity, passion

a genuine desire to get the best out of yourself

a great sense of humour

Then we would love to hear from you, and hope that you can be part of this incredibly exciting new chapter to our story

rob@royaloakyattendon.com

01635 201325