School Nurses Required

School Nurses

Full or part-time • Term time only

As one of the leading Girls’ Independent Boarding Schools in the country we pride ourselves on offering a supportive and caring environment for our girls. Our on-site Medical Centre operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and is currently looking for an additional nurse to join our nursing team to cover various shifts as required, including night shifts and weekends, working 3-5 shifts per week. To be successful, you will need to be an RGN, ideally with some experience of working with young people aged 11-18. We offer excellent CPD opportunities, good rates of pay, a pleasant working environment and the opportunity to really get involved with the life of the School.

For further details or to apply, please visit

www.downehouse.net > Jobs or alternatively call the HR Department on 01635 204712.

Closing date: Noon on Friday 5 October 2018

We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and any offer of employment is subject to an Enhanced Disclosure Check (DBS) and satisfactory references.

Downe House

Independent Girls’ Boarding School (Ages 11-18)

Downe House, Cold Ash, Thatcham, Berkshire RG18 9JJ