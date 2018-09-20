Catering Supervisor and Assistant required

MAPPING ASSISTANT and CROP APPLICATIONS ADVISOR required
Thu, 20 Sept 2018
Catering Supervisor and Catering Assistant
Full-time and part-time
Flexible, hard-working, reliable staff are required to join an established team in a busy and thriving girls’ independent boarding school. We provide approximately 1,000 meals daily as well as catering for School events. You will assist with all catering tasks within the department, including front of house duties.
Catering Supervisor - Full-time
37.5 hours per week working a variety of shifts • £21,684 per annum
25 days’ holiday plus Bank Holidays and a week off at Christmas
Catering Assistant - Part-time
17.5 hours per week working from 5pm to 8.30pm, term time only £6,440 per annum
Both roles are working 5 days out of 7, Monday to Sunday (which will include weekend shifts). Uniform provided, free meals on duty, generous contributory pension scheme and good working conditions.
For an informal chat, please call the Catering and Events Manager on 01635 204690 or Recruitment on 01635 204712.
For further details or to apply, please visit www.downehouse.net > Jobs
Closing date: Noon on Friday 5 October 2018
We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and any offer of employment is subject to an Enhanced Disclosure Check (DBS) and satisfactory references.
Downe House
Independent Girls’ Boarding School (Ages 11-18)
Downe House, Cold Ash, Thatcham, Berkshire RG18 9JJ
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News