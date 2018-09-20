MAPPING ASSISTANT and CROP APPLICATIONS ADVISOR required

Join the team that works for the company that makes a difference.

soyl.co.uk

SOYL is a fast growing local business that provides UK farmers with data and reports to assist with efficient crop production. We are currently recruiting for the following roles based in Newbury.

MAPPING ASSISTANT

Using mapping software, this role involves processing survey data that we have collected in fields to produce paper and digital reports for our clients.

CROP APPLICATIONS ADVISOR

This role involves helping our clients utilise the survey data by entering crop information into our software to create digital reports and files.

For both roles we are seeking candidates who possess excellent customer service, good

software skills and an enthusiasm to deliver our world leading products. Experience in agriculture is not essential and applications are welcome from all levels of experience. Full and part time options available.

To find out more please contact Gavin Campbell on 01635 204190 or email info@soyl.co.uk

To apply please visit www.frontierag.co.uk/workat-frontier/current-opportunities

Closing date: 1st October 2018