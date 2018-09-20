STORES PERSON / SALES ASSISTANT required

Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Newbury Welding Supplies

STORES PERSON / SALES ASSISTANT

We are looking for an enthusiastic flexible individual with good communication skills to join our small friendly team. 

Duties would include general stores work, fork lift driving (training given), serving at the trade counter, assisting in the sales office and some driving. 

Driving license essential.
Applicant needs to be physically fit as some lifting is involved. 

Please apply to Mark Winkworth – mark@nws-ltd.co.uk or telephone 01635 521644

 

