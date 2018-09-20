Greenkeepers required at Bradfield College

Bradfield College

Bradfield College enjoys a well-established reputation for being one of the UK’s leading co-educational, independent schools through its provision of academic excellence and a well-rounded education.

Greenkeeper

Full time, all year round role • To commence as soon as possible

We are looking to recruit a greenkeeper to support the Head Greenkeeper in the maintenance and development of the golf course and facilities.

The role will consist of cutting trees, greens, surrounds and fairways, preparing and maintaining the golf course including aerating and applying top-dressing and fertiliser. You will also assist in the maintenance of vehicles and equipment and support with any renovations.

Working within a professional team you will essentially be a person who is enthusiastic, committed to hard work and who sets and achieves the highest possible standards. You’ll be competent in equipment use and machinery operation.

You will be expected to work flexibly, covering for other members of the Estates staff in their absence and be part of an overtime rota to cover weekend requirements.

Apprentice Greenkeeper

Full time, all year round role • To commence as soon as possible

As Apprentice Greenkeeper you will support the Head Greenkeeper in the maintenance, conservation and enhancement of the grounds, working collaboratively with colleagues as part of a professional team.

As part of the role you will be required to undergo a Level 2 apprenticeship scheme lasting 12-18 months.

Demonstrate an awareness of health and safety and actively contribute to a positive culture towards it throughout your role.

Free meal during the working day provided when College kitchens are open.

Subsidised membership of the Sports Complex.

Subsidised membership of the College Golf Club.

Contributory Pension Scheme.

All candidates are required to complete an application form.

For a Job Description and an Application Form please visit our website at

www.bradfieldcollege.org.uk/vacancies

Closing date for both roles: Friday 28 September 2018