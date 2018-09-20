Teaching Assistant required

Food & Beverage Assistants required
Thu, 20 Sept 2018
Engaging potential
Can you build good relationships with young people? Have you worked with challenging young people? Do you like supporting students to reach their potential? Are you a positive role model? Do you enjoy being part of a positive and supportive team?
If you have answered yes to these questions please refer to our website
www.engagingpotential.com where you will find the
Job Descriptions, Person Specifications and Application form to apply for our
Teaching Assistant position.
Salary: £16k plus depending upon skills offered and experience
Closing Date: 8th October Shortlisting & Selection: 9th October Interviews: 15th & 16th October
We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children
