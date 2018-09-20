Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Teaching Assistant required

Engaging potential

Can you build good relationships with young people?  Have you worked with challenging young people?  Do you like supporting students to reach their potential?  Are you a positive role model?  Do you enjoy being part of a positive and supportive team?

If you have answered yes to these questions please refer to our website
www.engagingpotential.com where you will find the
Job Descriptions, Person Specifications and Application form to apply for our
Teaching Assistant position. 

Salary: £16k plus depending upon skills offered and experience

Closing Date:  8th October  Shortlisting & Selection:  9th October  Interviews:  15th & 16th October

We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children

 

