Food & Beverage Assistants required

Food & Beverage Assistants

We’re looking for reliable Bar & Food service staff to join our dynamic team at The Chequers Hotel..In the Brand New Oxford Street Kitchen and Bar Restaurant.

If Cocktail Making & serving great food & wine floats your boat, then we could be right for each other!

We’re looking for candidates that will show flare, commitment and a genuine interest in making our guests happy. If you think you could bring your own kind of pzazz to the The Chequers with Oxford Street Kitchen & Bar, please get in touch!

P.S. We are a 24hr Hospitality business.. We open evenings & weekends, please ensure you are available for both before you apply! Due to licensing laws, it’s a legal requirement, that candidates are aged at least 18 years old for this position.

Call Yannick on 01635 38000 or mail your CV to manager@hugheshotels.co.uk for further details!