HR & Payroll Clerk Required

Cheam School

IAPS 3-13 CO-EDUCATIONAL BOARDING AND DAY PREP SCHOOL (400 PUPILS)

REQUIRED FOR NOVEMBER 2018

HR & PAYROLL CLERK

(Circa £19,750)

This is an exciting opportunity for an individual who is experienced and qualified to perform the HR & Payroll (outsourced) function for 170 staff at this thriving and dynamic school. The individual must have recent payroll experience. The job in the school term is 9:00-2:00pm Mon-Fri with some additional hours (20 working days, 9:00-2:00pm) required during the school holidays but these are negotiable. The job may very well suit an individual who has family commitments during school holidays.

A detailed job description and an application form can be obtained from the HR & Payroll Office at payroll@cheamschool.co.uk or by phoning the office on 01635 267804

Closing date for all applications: Friday 12th October

Cheam School is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and to providing equal opportunities in employment. This position is subject to an enhanced DBS check.