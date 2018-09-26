Catering Assistants required

Downe House

Independent Girls’ Boarding School (Ages 11-18)

Downe House, Cold Ash, Thatcham, Berkshire RG18 9JJ

Catering Assistants x2

£16,500 per annum

Full-time, 37.5 hours per week working a variety of shifts and working 5 days out of 7, Monday to Sunday (which will include weekend shifts)

Flexible, hard-working, reliable staff are required to join an established team in a busy and thriving girls’ independent boarding school. We provide approximately 1,000 meals daily as well as catering for School events. You will assist with all catering tasks within the department including front of house duties.

Uniform provided, free meals on duty, generous contributory pension scheme and good working conditions.

For an informal chat, please call the Catering and Events Manager on 01635 204690 or Recruitment on 01635 204712.

For further details or to apply, please visit www.downehouse.net > Jobs

Closing date: Noon on Friday 12 October 2018

We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and any offer of employment is subject to an Enhanced Disclosure Check (DBS) and satisfactory references.