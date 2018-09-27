MacMillan coffee morning always a tasty fundraiser

Eden Motor Group is revving up community engagement to swell charity coffers tomorrow (Friday).

The group is inviting people to have their cake and eat it at events being held across its dealerships in support of MacMillan’s World’s Biggest Coffee Morning on September 28.

People can indulge in some delicious homemade cakes and a cuppa or two. There will be other fundraising activities to take part in too, prizes to be won and of course plenty of cars to browse.

General Manager at Eden, James Kurd, said: “There will be a variety of cakes for people to enjoy including many which have been homemade by some of our more culinary-creative staff and their families – last year’s Guinness & chocolate cake went down a treat!”

Other fundraising events being held in showrooms as part of Eden Motor Group’s coffee morning activities include exercise-bike marathons and leg waxing. There will also be raffles with prizes donated by local businesses who are sponsoring the event.

“The aim, as always, is to raise as much money as we possibly can for the great folks at Macmillan Cancer Support, and for every penny raised Eden will double it,” added James.

Last year the group raised a staggering £15,661.



The MacMillan fundraiser takes place from 10am to 4pm on Friday, September 28 at all of Eden Motor Groups’ dealerships.

More details can be found here.