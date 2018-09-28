Phlebotomist required

Phlebotomist

(Experience preferred, but not essential)

BASED WEST BERKSHIRE COMMUNITY HOSPITAL, THATCHAM

BAND 3 • FULL TIME • 37.5 HOURS/WK

We are currently looking to employ a Phlebotomist - experience preferred, but not essential, as training can be given - who will mainly be based, at West Berkshire Community Hospital (WBCH) in our busy Phlebotomy Clinic. You will take blood from GP patients, outpatients and inpatients, both in the department at WBCH and in GP Surgery Phlebotomy Clinics in Newbury when necessary, where you will learn how to use the Sangix Phlebotomy Appointment System.

You will be required to work 1-2 mornings a week, as well as covering the Phlebotomist’s leave at Prospect Park Hospital, providing a professional, efficient service to patients, medical and nursing staff within this mental health setting. As the Phlebotomist, you will be responsible for obtaining blood samples from patients at the request of medical and nursing staff on the wards in accordance with Trust policies and procedures.

This is a full time post, and you would be working 37.5 hours a week, and will need to be flexible to ensure that the needs of the Phlebotomy Service are met.

If you have any enquiries regarding the post please contact Lucy Steward, Phlebotomy Services Manager, or Ellen White, Phlebotomy Supervisor, on 01635 273350.

To apply, please visit www.jobs.nhs.uk using reference CHW136-A.

Closing date: Wednesday 10th October.

Interviews to be held: Monday 22nd October 2018.

We are an equal opportunities employer committed to safeguarding children and vulnerable adults.