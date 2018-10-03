Sales Office Manager required

Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Sales Office Manager

Silchester

We are pleased to invite applications for the position of Sales Office Manager for our Silchester facility. Direct and supervise all work for new product sales, manage staff, foster a positive environment and ensure customer satisfaction.  With a hands-on approach, and committed to increasing productivity and assisting sales targets achievement.

Your tasks:

  • Guide, mentor, lead internal staff
  • Technical dealings with customers
  • Supporting External Sales
  • Product selections
  • Communications via telephone, e-mail
  • Guide and coach personnel.

Your qualifications

  • Sales Office management experience is essential
  • Engineering background desirable
  • Excellent organizational, leadership and HR skills.

We offer:

An excellent salary plus Final Salary Pension scheme and PHI scheme.

Interested applicants should email their CV to Mr  Tom Foster at:
tom.foster@sew-eurodrive.co.uk

 

