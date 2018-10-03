Sales Office Manager required

Sales Office Manager

Silchester

We are pleased to invite applications for the position of Sales Office Manager for our Silchester facility. Direct and supervise all work for new product sales, manage staff, foster a positive environment and ensure customer satisfaction. With a hands-on approach, and committed to increasing productivity and assisting sales targets achievement.

Your tasks:

Guide, mentor, lead internal staff

Technical dealings with customers

Supporting External Sales

Product selections

Communications via telephone, e-mail

Guide and coach personnel.

Your qualifications

Sales Office management experience is essential

Engineering background desirable

Excellent organizational, leadership and HR skills.

We offer:

An excellent salary plus Final Salary Pension scheme and PHI scheme.

Interested applicants should email their CV to Mr Tom Foster at:

tom.foster@sew-eurodrive.co.uk