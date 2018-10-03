After school worker and learning support assistant required

Shaw-cum-Donnington CE Primary School

Newbury, Berks, RG14 2JG

01635 40971

office@shaw.w-berks.sch.uk

After School Club Play Worker

Salary: £5,996 to £6,182

3:15 – 6:00pm Monday to Friday, term time only, permanent position

One to One/SEN Learning Support Assistant

Salary: £4,212 to £4,590

1:15 – 3:30pm Monday to Friday, term time only, permanent position

We are very flexible and will consider combining these positions for the right candidate

To start 30th October 2018

Application packs and full information are available via our website - www.shaw.w-berks.sch.uk

Closing date: Noon Thursday 11th October 2018 • Interviews: Wednesday 17th October 2018

This school is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and expects all staff to share this commitment. All staff employed in the school must be aware that an enhanced Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) check will be undertaken.