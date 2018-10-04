Retail Team Leader at Lakeland required
Thu, 04 Oct 2018
We’re Hiring
It’s a place where innovative cookware and inspirational homewares go hand in hand with passionate people and exceptional service.
For more details visit: workforlakeland.co.uk
• Retail Team Leader
Newbury
24 hours per week
Part time, Permanent
As a Team Leader, you will be at the heart of your Lakeland store. You’ll support the Store Manager in making sure the store - and, crucially, the team thrive.
Lakeland
