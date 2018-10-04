MOT / PDI Technician Required

Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social
Peter Stirland Ltd
MOT / PDI TECHNICIAN
Based at our busy Ford workshop in Hungerford
Must have current MOT licence Other training can be given
Please apply to: Jon Stirland 01488 683678 jonstirland@peterstirlandltd.co.uk
