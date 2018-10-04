Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

MOT / PDI Technician Required

MOT / PDI Technician Required

Peter Stirland Ltd

MOT / PDI TECHNICIAN

Based at our busy Ford workshop in Hungerford

Must have current MOT licence
Other training can be given

Please apply to: Jon Stirland 01488 683678
jonstirland@peterstirlandltd.co.uk

