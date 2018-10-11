Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Kitchen/Dining Room Assistant Required

Production Last Name

Production@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

Mobile

Kitchen/Dining Room Assistant Required

Kitchen/Dining Room Assistant

16 hrs per week, Term Time

Horris Hill, one of the UK’s leading all boys boarding and day prep schools requires a Kitchen/Dining Room Assistant to join our friendly catering team working 16 hrs per week, term time only:

5.00pm – 7.30pm Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
4.30pm – 7.30pm Wednesday and Saturday

Full training will be given and further details and an application pack can be downloaded from the school website www.horrishill.com/vacancies
or please telephone 01635 30323

Closing Date for applications, 9am Friday 26th October 2018

 Horris Hill School is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and applicants must be willing to undergo child protection screening

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Empty Bayer office application approved

District council approves Strawberry Hill flats

Jail for Thatcham man who defied court orders

Court No.1 New

Van and bicycles stolen during five-day crime spree in Newbury

police

Youth was caught with knife in skate park

Youth was caught with knife in skate park

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33