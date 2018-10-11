Kitchen/Dining Room Assistant Required

Halloween Pumpkin Carving Competition
Thu, 11 Oct 2018
Kitchen/Dining Room Assistant
16 hrs per week, Term Time
Horris Hill, one of the UK’s leading all boys boarding and day prep schools requires a Kitchen/Dining Room Assistant to join our friendly catering team working 16 hrs per week, term time only:
5.00pm – 7.30pm Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
4.30pm – 7.30pm Wednesday and Saturday
Full training will be given and further details and an application pack can be downloaded from the school website www.horrishill.com/vacancies
or please telephone 01635 30323
Closing Date for applications, 9am Friday 26th October 2018
Horris Hill School is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and applicants must be willing to undergo child protection screening
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News