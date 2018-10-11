Kitchen/Dining Room Assistant Required

Kitchen/Dining Room Assistant

16 hrs per week, Term Time

Horris Hill, one of the UK’s leading all boys boarding and day prep schools requires a Kitchen/Dining Room Assistant to join our friendly catering team working 16 hrs per week, term time only:

5.00pm – 7.30pm Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

4.30pm – 7.30pm Wednesday and Saturday

Full training will be given and further details and an application pack can be downloaded from the school website www.horrishill.com/vacancies

or please telephone 01635 30323

Closing Date for applications, 9am Friday 26th October 2018

Horris Hill School is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and applicants must be willing to undergo child protection screening