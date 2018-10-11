Halloween Pumpkin Carving Competition

Free to enter - all ages welcome

All entrants will receive a tube of fake blood!

Pumpkins will be judged by the Editor of the Newbury Weekly News on Friday 26th October

Winning pumpkin to be displayed in our shop window!

To enter simply bring your carved pumpkin into Pageant Party between Thurs 25th October (15:00) and Fri 26th October (12:00)

Please include your entry form with your name and contact details.

1st Prize £30 Voucher

2nd Prize £20 Voucher / 3rd Prize £10 Voucher

FOR AN ENTRY FORM PLEASE PICK UP A COPY OF THE NEWBURY WEEKLY NEWS or THE ADVERTISER

