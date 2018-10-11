Warehouse Position

Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Carbosynth Limited is a chemical company based in Compton requiring a full time person to join our warehouse team.

40 hours per week, Monday to Friday.

Please send your CV to alison.gill@carbosynth.com

 

