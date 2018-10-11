7.5T Collection & Delivery Driver Required

Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

 7.5T COLLECTION & DELIVERY DRIVER - DX THATCHAM DEPOT

Monday - Friday

07:00hrs - 17:30hrs (47.5hrs per week)

£28,208 basic plus £1200 Bonus

(OTE £29,408 per annum)

Join our friendly and hardworking Team at the Thatcham Depot

You will play a critical part in ensuring that we deliver and collect our Customer’s freight on time

We offer great potential career development with the opportunity to qualify to drive our Class 2 and Class 1 vehicles with further enhanced rates of pay

Please contact Greg Birt General Manager at greg.birt@dxfreight.co.uk

Or by phone on 07979913347

https://careers.dxdelivery.com/jobs

DELIVERED EXACTLYTM

