7.5T Collection & Delivery Driver Required

Thu, 11 Oct 2018
7.5T COLLECTION & DELIVERY DRIVER - DX THATCHAM DEPOT
Monday - Friday
07:00hrs - 17:30hrs (47.5hrs per week)
£28,208 basic plus £1200 Bonus
(OTE £29,408 per annum)
Join our friendly and hardworking Team at the Thatcham Depot
You will play a critical part in ensuring that we deliver and collect our Customer’s freight on time
We offer great potential career development with the opportunity to qualify to drive our Class 2 and Class 1 vehicles with further enhanced rates of pay
Please contact Greg Birt General Manager at greg.birt@dxfreight.co.uk
Or by phone on 07979913347
https://careers.dxdelivery.com/jobs
